Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a negative net margin of 9.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Trading Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ BMRC opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.15. The stock has a market cap of $370.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.92. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $23.24.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 120.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on BMRC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of Marin Bancorp

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.