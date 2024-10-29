Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 634,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,587,000 after purchasing an additional 85,617 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 35.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,061 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 82.5% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 24,189 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 109,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $56.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.64. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $57.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

