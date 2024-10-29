Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Invests $229,000 in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,222 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Lennar by 933.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:LEN opened at $174.09 on Tuesday. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $103.41 and a 1-year high of $193.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.32.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 13.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on LEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Lennar from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.11.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

