Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Markel Group by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Markel Group by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Markel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MKL. StockNews.com cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,643.50.

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,512.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,787.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Group stock opened at $1,564.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,568.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,564.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,295.65 and a 52 week high of $1,670.24.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.76 by $5.19. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 91.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

