Autumn Glory Partners LLC Has $428,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 106.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 425,712 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $72,392,000 after buying an additional 56,539 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 7.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 24,342 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.1% in the third quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,026 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 57.9% during the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,255 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $172.22 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $106.18 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.12 and its 200 day moving average is $182.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 44.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at $36,229,207.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,407 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Wolfe Research cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.92.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

