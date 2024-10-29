Audius (AUDIO) Trading Down 4.2% This Week

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Audius token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Audius has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Audius has a total market cap of $156.41 million and approximately $8.97 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,653.85 or 0.99643819 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,477.55 or 0.99398652 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,271,149,577 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official website for Audius is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

