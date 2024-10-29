ATI (NYSE:ATI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.24-2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.46. ATI also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.240-2.300 EPS.

ATI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATI traded down $5.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,529,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,888. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.20. ATI has a twelve month low of $36.70 and a twelve month high of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Get ATI alerts:

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. ATI had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ATI will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATI declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $700.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATI shares. KeyCorp downgraded ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ATI from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ATI from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on ATI in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ATI

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $1,540,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 511,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,510,003.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ATI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.