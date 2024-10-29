Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Trading Down 7.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) were down 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.94 and last traded at $18.05. Approximately 593,110 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,480,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ASPN shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ASPN

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.98 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.99 million. Aspen Aerogels had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.74%. Aspen Aerogels’s quarterly revenue was up 144.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aspen Aerogels news, CFO Ricardo C. Rodriguez sold 32,465 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $978,495.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,790 shares in the company, valued at $626,610.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Aspen Aerogels news, CFO Ricardo C. Rodriguez sold 32,465 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $978,495.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,610.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 63,355 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,902,550.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,523,709.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth about $145,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.