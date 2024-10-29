Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 15 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 17.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,148,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,167,913,000 after acquiring an additional 169,897 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,841,000 after purchasing an additional 17,699 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,104,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 243,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 23.5% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 193,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,413,000 after buying an additional 36,892 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded down $2.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,101.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,721. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,025.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $967.91. The company has a market cap of $54.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.16. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $710.24 and a 52-week high of $1,129.92.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.64%.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,037.68, for a total transaction of $13,481,538.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,281,004.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 27,502 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.82, for a total transaction of $27,524,551.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,650,478.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,992 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,037.68, for a total transaction of $13,481,538.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,281,004.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $978.00 to $972.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $975.00 to $1,230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,043.20.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

