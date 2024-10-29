Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 112.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,527,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,483,000 after acquiring an additional 16,686,526 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,749,899 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 666.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,583,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,763 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $96,859,000. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $89,266,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,708,292. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $41.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.65.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.