Argyle Capital Management Inc. Has $2.79 Million Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Waters in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 19,900.0% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAT traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $325.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,734. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $341.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.72. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $234.04 and a 12-month high of $367.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $709.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.09 million. Waters had a return on equity of 56.81% and a net margin of 20.71%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WAT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Waters to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Waters from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.58.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

