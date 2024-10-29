ANyONe Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $578,167.28 (ANYONE)

ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) traded 17% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 29th. During the last week, ANyONe Protocol has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. ANyONe Protocol has a total market capitalization of $83.51 million and approximately $578,167.28 worth of ANyONe Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANyONe Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,085.47 or 0.99854211 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70,951.96 or 0.99666674 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ANyONe Protocol Token Profile

ANyONe Protocol launched on June 26th, 2024. ANyONe Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,295,745 tokens. The official website for ANyONe Protocol is anyone.io. ANyONe Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anyonefdn.

Buying and Selling ANyONe Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANyONe Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 92,795,674.1868165 in circulation. The last known price of ANyONe Protocol is 0.89016707 USD and is up 14.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $422,479.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyone.io.”

