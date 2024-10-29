Andina Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Andina Capital Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 20.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 488,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,644,000 after buying an additional 83,383 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $22,744,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 1,231.3% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 19,183 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,105,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,335,000 after buying an additional 26,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,324,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,164,000 after purchasing an additional 791,149 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,254,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.67. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABNB. Argus cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ABNB

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total transaction of $75,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 205,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,044,815.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total value of $75,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 205,774 shares in the company, valued at $26,044,815.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $27,692,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,315,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,909,440. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,171 shares of company stock worth $50,208,253. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.