American Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,455 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

American Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,364,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,903. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.37. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.74 and a 1 year high of $59.97. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

