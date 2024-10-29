Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Trading 5.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.47 and last traded at $31.44. Approximately 85,791 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 873,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.71.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of -0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.54. The company has a current ratio of 24.89, a quick ratio of 24.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 1,738 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $45,500.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 605,417 shares in the company, valued at $15,849,817.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $45,500.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,417 shares in the company, valued at $15,849,817.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $143,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,861.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,315 shares of company stock worth $7,440,170 over the last ninety days. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 2,366.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 21.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $100,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 253.5% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

