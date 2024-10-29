Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 11,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of APD opened at $318.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.56. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $332.42. The company has a market capitalization of $70.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.12.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

