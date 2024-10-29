Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.20 and last traded at $54.82, with a volume of 99188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.54.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Advantest to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.69. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $889.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.79 million. Advantest had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Advantest Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics related products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Services, Support and Others.

