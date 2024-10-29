6,605 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Bought by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,605 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 968 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HPQ opened at $37.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.22.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). HP had a negative return on equity of 266.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer maker to purchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $7,013,373.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3 shares in the company, valued at $99.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of HP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

