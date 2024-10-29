26,864 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Acquired by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.3% of Bay Rivers Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,638,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,495. The company has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.72. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.