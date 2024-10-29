18,124 Shares in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Acquired by Semanteon Capital Management LP

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,919,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,366,000 after purchasing an additional 714,275 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,129,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,368 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,109,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,348,000 after purchasing an additional 350,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,647,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,744,000 after purchasing an additional 174,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,206,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.09. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $24.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VSH

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.