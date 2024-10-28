Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WSR. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Whitestone REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WSR

Whitestone REIT Stock Performance

Whitestone REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:WSR opened at $14.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Whitestone REIT has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $14.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0413 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Julia Bruns Buthman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $64,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $105,128.07. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.