Welch Group LLC Purchases 3,748 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Welch Group LLC increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,489 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Target news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at $19,418,510.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,173.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,995 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Target from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Daiwa America raised Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.47.

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.95. The stock had a trading volume of 224,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,932,172. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.82. The firm has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $105.23 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.28%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

