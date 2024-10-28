Welch Group LLC Has $232,000 Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 112.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,029 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 58,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 405,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 59,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 167,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 107.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MPW shares. Colliers Securities upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medical Properties Trust

In other news, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman sold 10,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $49,924.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,891.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 32,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $178,978.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,997.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman sold 10,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $49,924.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,891.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,335 shares of company stock valued at $318,825 in the last 90 days. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE MPW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,770,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,138,045. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.92.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.53 million. The firm’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -11.90%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Stories

