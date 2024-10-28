Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 94,414.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,591,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,842 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,594,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,226,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $900,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,466 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $193,955,000. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 20,402.6% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 868,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,196,000 after purchasing an additional 863,846 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WM opened at $206.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.56. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.90 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $82.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.69%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.89.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

