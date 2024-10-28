Washburn Capital Management Inc. Invests $212,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GE. Barclays raised their price target on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Melius Research increased their price objective on General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.93.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $2.47 on Monday, hitting $176.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,342,696. The stock has a market cap of $191.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. General Electric has a twelve month low of $84.66 and a twelve month high of $194.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

