Washburn Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $230.72. 537,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,763,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.35 and a 200 day moving average of $230.19. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.40 and a fifty-two week high of $267.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5524 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

