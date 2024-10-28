Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.3% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,266,000 after acquiring an additional 242,690 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $286.85. 918,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,490. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.99. The stock has a market cap of $430.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $203.76 and a 1 year high of $289.70.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.