Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) is Greenspring Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.1% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.02. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $68.34 and a 1-year high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

