Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Down 33.0% in October

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the September 30th total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
VTHR traded up $1.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $257.61. 5,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,994. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $182.78 and a 1 year high of $259.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.11.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF
About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF
The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Alphabet’s Earnings Could Surprise—Should You Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.