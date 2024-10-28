Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Down 33.0% in October

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the September 30th total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VTHR traded up $1.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $257.61. 5,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,994. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $182.78 and a 1 year high of $259.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.11.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $646,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 25,267.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 206,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,444,000 after acquiring an additional 205,926 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,210,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

