Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Stake Boosted by Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lifted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 86.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 312.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.51. 128,963 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.52.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

