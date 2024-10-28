Vanderbilt University Sells 1,239 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Vanderbilt University lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,736 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of Vanderbilt University’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 671.4% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 757.1% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 152.4% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 53 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $564.83. 266,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,918,869. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $608.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $583.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $538.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $604.00 to $603.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $632.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target (down previously from $640.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.53.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

