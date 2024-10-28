Vanderbilt University Makes New $5.80 Million Investment in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Vanderbilt University acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,800,000. Flutter Entertainment comprises about 1.1% of Vanderbilt University’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth $102,000.

Flutter Entertainment Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FLUT traded up $1.87 on Monday, reaching $226.79. The company had a trading volume of 305,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,214. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $252.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.34.

Flutter Entertainment ( NYSE:FLUT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flutter Entertainment plc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flutter Entertainment announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 25th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLUT shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $255.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.92.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

