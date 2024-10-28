Vanderbilt University Has $4.20 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Vanderbilt University increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Crown Castle makes up 0.8% of Vanderbilt University’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,609,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,990,991,000 after purchasing an additional 673,243 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Crown Castle by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,177,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,518,000 after purchasing an additional 67,072 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,035,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,333,000 after buying an additional 391,127 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its position in Crown Castle by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,632,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,635,000 after buying an additional 428,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 95.8% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,578,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.47.

Crown Castle Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.10. 120,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,625,871. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.61 and a twelve month high of $120.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.48.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 221.99%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.