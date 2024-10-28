Vanderbilt University Buys Shares of 47,371 Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Vanderbilt University purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 47,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 76.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 52.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 6,069.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W raised Procore Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 3,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $207,068.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,436,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,347,674.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 3,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $207,068.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,436,621 shares in the company, valued at $77,347,674.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $160,091.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,681,285.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,748 shares of company stock worth $5,661,056 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PCOR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,710. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.10. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.42 and a beta of 0.73. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $284.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.26 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procore Technologies Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

