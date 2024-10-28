Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $471,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in AT&T by 12.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 147,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 16,355 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 35,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 26,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 20,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. Redburn Atlantic upgraded AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

AT&T Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $21.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $156.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $22.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

