United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Mizuho

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $46.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 17.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRKS. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut United Parks & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.70.

United Parks & Resorts Stock Performance

PRKS traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.63. 119,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,342. United Parks & Resorts has a one year low of $41.35 and a one year high of $60.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.59. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 2.01.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.93 million. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 92.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 23,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $1,261,930.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,411.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 23,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $1,261,930.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,411.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jayson Maxwell sold 545 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $26,944.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 722 shares in the company, valued at $35,695.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,366 shares of company stock worth $1,938,984. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Parks & Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRKS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000.

United Parks & Resorts Company Profile

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

