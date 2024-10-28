Trainline (LON:TRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRN. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 460 ($5.97) to GBX 475 ($6.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.32) target price on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Trainline has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 430 ($5.58).
Trainline Stock Performance
Trainline Company Profile
Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: UK Consumer, International Consumer, and Trainline Solutions. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trainline
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.