Trainline (LON:TRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRN. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 460 ($5.97) to GBX 475 ($6.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.32) target price on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Trainline has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 430 ($5.58).

Shares of LON TRN traded up GBX 29.04 ($0.38) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 368 ($4.78). 7,804,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,819. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,257.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.07, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 320.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 323.84. Trainline has a 52-week low of GBX 250.60 ($3.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 393.80 ($5.11).

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: UK Consumer, International Consumer, and Trainline Solutions. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

