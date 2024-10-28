Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Toyota Industries Stock Performance
Shares of Toyota Industries stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,399. Toyota Industries has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $106.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.77 and a 200 day moving average of $83.73.
Toyota Industries Company Profile
