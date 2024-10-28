Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Toyota Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Toyota Industries stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,399. Toyota Industries has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $106.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.77 and a 200 day moving average of $83.73.

Get Toyota Industries alerts:

Toyota Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Toyota Industries Corporation manufactures and sells textiles machinery, materials handling equipment, automobiles, and automobile parts in Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, and Textile Machinery segments. It provides vehicles; gasoline and diesel engines for automobiles and industrial equipment; turbochargers and foundry parts; car air-conditioning compressors; car electronics comprising DC-DC converters, in-vehicle chargers, on-board chargers and DC-DC converter units, and DC-AC inverters; batteries; and stamping dies, including automotive and lift truck stamping dies.

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.