Tower View Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 18,063 AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 18,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 89.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in AerCap by 230.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in AerCap by 35.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 209.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.43.

AerCap Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $96.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $59.72 and a 12-month high of $99.30.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 42.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. AerCap’s payout ratio is presently 6.51%.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Articles

