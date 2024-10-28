Tower View Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 35.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,084 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.6% of Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG stock opened at $68.51 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $68.93. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.07.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

