Tower View Wealth Management LLC Acquires 136 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 17,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,410,000 after buying an additional 8,949 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,218,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $933.02 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $769.19 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,088.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,041.27. The firm has a market cap of $102.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,220.00 to $1,080.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,101.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

