Terra Classic Price Tops $0.0001 (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Terra Classic has a market cap of $517.65 million and approximately $15.90 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Terra Classic has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000919 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000482 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000318 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,794,537,545,225 coins and its circulating supply is 5,710,130,399,646 coins. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official website for Terra Classic is terraclassic.co.uk.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNC, previously Luna, is the original token of the Terra blockchain, renamed Terra Classic after governance proposal 1623 by the Terra community, following the UST depegging event. This original chain, with disabled market swaps (mint/burn function), is represented by LUNC. It serves as the native staking asset in the Terra Classic network, securing its Proof of Stake (PoS) system and facilitating governance participation. Despite the creation of a new Terra chain, LUNC remains functional within the Terra Classic ecosystem, acting as collateral for its stablecoins and earning transaction fee rewards. The development of LUNC, as part of the broader Terra blockchain ecosystem, was heavily influenced by the Terra community, especially post-UST depegging, through key governance decisions and rebranding initiatives. Terra, the ecosystem’s founding platform, was co-created by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, marking a significant collaboration in the cryptocurrency world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

