Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Shares Sold by Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Sweetgreen by 0.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 112,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sweetgreen by 0.7% during the second quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 65,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Sweetgreen by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 11.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SG opened at $37.96 on Monday. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.24.

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $184.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sweetgreen from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Sweetgreen from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Sweetgreen from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

In related news, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 9,250 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $265,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,952,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,104,187.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nicolas Jammet sold 21,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,930,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,751,178.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 9,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $265,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,952,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,104,187.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 426,061 shares of company stock valued at $15,071,720. Corporate insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

