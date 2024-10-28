Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to Issue $0.88 Quarterly Dividend

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.8756 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%.

Sunoco has raised its dividend by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years. Sunoco has a payout ratio of 56.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sunoco to earn $6.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.8%.

Shares of SUN traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.84. The company had a trading volume of 269,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.92. Sunoco has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $64.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $2.62. Sunoco had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sunoco from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sunoco from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sunoco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunoco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

