Sun Life Financial Inc. Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Sun Life Financial Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 157.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 23,175 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,962,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $708,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,554,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 92,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 33,245 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWG opened at $32.93 on Monday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.65. The company has a market cap of $997.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

