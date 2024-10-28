Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,044,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 16.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Boston Beer by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 918,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,425,000 after acquiring an additional 21,060 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer Stock Down 2.0 %

SAM opened at $295.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.18. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.40 and a 12 month high of $372.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by ($0.60). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $281.00 to $277.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $355.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $318.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SAM

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

Featured Articles

