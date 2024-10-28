Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $470.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $420.00 to $470.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SPOT. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $273.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $399.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up from $242.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.21.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $389.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.04. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $159.75 and a fifty-two week high of $389.75. The firm has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.96 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 214.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 400.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.