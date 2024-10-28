Sound Stewardship LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Sound Stewardship LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Sound Stewardship LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 66,549 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 412,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 29,316 shares during the last quarter.

BSJQ opened at $23.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.22. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $23.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

