Sound Stewardship LLC Buys 1,831 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sound Stewardship LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 2.9% of Sound Stewardship LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 155,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,191,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 4,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 104,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,584,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 26,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,059,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $108.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.46 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.79.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.