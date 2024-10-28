Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNOGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $73.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Soleno Therapeutics traded as high as $57.28 and last traded at $56.72, with a volume of 233130 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.92.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SLNO. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Soleno Therapeutics from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Soleno Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $313,478.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,815,793.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $313,478.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,815,793.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 21,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $1,069,319.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,567,504.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 771,441 shares of company stock worth $37,178,033. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 26.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Up 2.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -21.16 and a beta of -1.45.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNOGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.06. As a group, analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

